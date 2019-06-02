Diageo plc (DGE) Receives GBX 3,222.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,222.81 ($42.11).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,300 ($43.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,300 ($43.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 270 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,061 ($40.00) per share, for a total transaction of £8,264.70 ($10,799.29). Also, insider Susan Kilsby purchased 2,600 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,901 ($50.97) per share, for a total transaction of £101,426 ($132,531.03). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,879 shares of company stock worth $10,997,845.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,325.50 ($43.45) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $78.93 billion and a PE ratio of 27.88. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,370 ($44.04).

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

