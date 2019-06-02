Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $51,273.00 and approximately $40.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000322 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 32,610,448 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

