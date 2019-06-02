DigitalPrice Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $46.00 (DP)

DigitalPrice (CURRENCY:DP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, DigitalPrice has traded up 47.1% against the dollar. DigitalPrice has a total market capitalization of $278,706.00 and approximately $46.00 worth of DigitalPrice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalPrice coin can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009067 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About DigitalPrice

DP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. DigitalPrice’s total supply is 27,280,675 coins and its circulating supply is 19,780,674 coins. DigitalPrice’s official Twitter account is @DigitalPriceOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalPrice is /r/DigitalPriceOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalPrice’s official website is digitalprice.org.

Buying and Selling DigitalPrice

DigitalPrice can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalPrice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalPrice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalPrice using one of the exchanges listed above.

