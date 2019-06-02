Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) Stake Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,128,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395,246 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy were worth $28,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 216,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diplomat Pharmacy stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $345.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.69. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diplomat Pharmacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Diplomat Pharmacy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Diplomat Pharmacy from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

