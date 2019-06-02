Domtar (UFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,492,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 716,042 shares.The stock last traded at $42.05 and had previously closed at $41.87.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UFS reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Domtar in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.96.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Domtar had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Domtar Corp will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Domtar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Domtar’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Domtar by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 696,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,322,000 after purchasing an additional 79,533 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Domtar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Domtar by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 32,419 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Domtar by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Domtar by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

