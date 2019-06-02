DXC Technology (DXC) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b- rating to a c+ rating. The stock traded as low as $47.84 and last traded at $48.15, with a volume of 11098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.38.

DXC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on DXC Technology to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

In related news, EVP Joanne Mason sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $92,448.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 187.1% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 1,365.1% in the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 203.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “DXC Technology (DXC) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/02/dxc-technology-dxc-reaches-new-52-week-low-on-analyst-downgrade.html.

About DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.