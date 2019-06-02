Dynatronics (DYNT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Get Dynatronics alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DYNT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatronics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $14.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 0.34% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

See Also: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatronics (DYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.