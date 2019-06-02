Edison International (EIX) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edison International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edison International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Edison International to $77.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Edison International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of -0.05.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.25). Edison International had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.