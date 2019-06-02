eGain Corp (EGAN) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in eGain were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in eGain by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,350,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 611,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in eGain by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 611,577 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in eGain by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in eGain by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 28,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in eGain by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 280,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised eGain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. eGain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $49,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $7.88 on Friday. eGain Corp has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.46.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 225.04% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that eGain Corp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

