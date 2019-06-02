electroCore (ECOR) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $19.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ECOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded electroCore from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on electroCore in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered electroCore from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOR opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.74 and a quick ratio of 10.07. electroCore has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 66.37% and a negative net margin of 4,450.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that electroCore will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph P. Errico sold 10,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $72,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph P. Errico sold 39,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $218,547.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in electroCore during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in electroCore during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,988,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in electroCore during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,988,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in electroCore during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in electroCore during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 15.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

