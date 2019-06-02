Emerson Electric (EMR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Year to date, Emerson's shares have outperformed the industry. We believe that the company will gain from acquisitions as well as rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividends and share buybacks. Results in fiscal 2019 are likely to benefit from steady growth in North America heating and cooling, global professional tools, and Latin American end markets. Moreover, its healthy cash flow allows management to return higher values to shareholders. However, the stock look overvalued compared to its industry on a year to date basis. For fiscal 2019, the company lowered the sales growth projection from 7-10% to 7-8.5%, with underlying sales now expected to grow 4-5.5% versus the earlier 4-7%. Earnings are predicted to be $3.60-$3.70, down from the previously stated $3.60-$3.75 per share. Also, headwinds in currency translation might be detrimental.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EMR. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.53.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $60.24 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $55.38 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 57.99%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 274,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 50,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

