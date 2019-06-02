Emphy (EPY) Price Tops $0.0136

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded down 26.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, Emphy has traded down 27.7% against the dollar. One Emphy token can currently be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Emphy has a total market cap of $107,189.00 and $1,141.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.59 or 0.01313913 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001521 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012930 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00064687 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004408 BTC.

About Emphy

Emphy (EPY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,906,125 tokens. Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Emphy is emphy.io.

Buying and Selling Emphy

Emphy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

