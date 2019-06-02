Empirical Finance LLC Has $42.80 Million Stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (QMOM)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,451,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,488 shares during the period. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF makes up 10.9% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $42,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QMOM. Menlo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 65,519 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 290.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 74,814 shares during the period.

BATS:QMOM opened at $29.64 on Friday. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $31.36.

