Enerplus Corp (ERF) Stake Boosted by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,189 shares during the quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Enerplus by 3.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,229,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after buying an additional 36,706 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 446,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,458,450 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,510,000 after purchasing an additional 635,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. 58.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $7.28 on Friday. Enerplus Corp has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Enerplus had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $216.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus Corp will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 8.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ERF shares. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

