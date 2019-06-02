Entergy Co. (ETR) Stake Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,749 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $21,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $97.07 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $75.83 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.12). Entergy had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Macquarie set a $100.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 31,300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total value of $2,970,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sallie T. Rainer sold 2,600 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $254,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,908 shares of company stock worth $12,796,428 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

