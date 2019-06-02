Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $39.34 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,952 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,505 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $39,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,153,467 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,416,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,571,388 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,361,533,000 after acquiring an additional 241,595 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,183,792 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,598,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,129 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,939,775 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $821,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,452 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,187,078 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $646,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $83.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 2,877 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $206,309.67. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Humphries purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,160,710.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,820 shares of company stock worth $3,402,075 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.55.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $39.34 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/02/envestnet-asset-management-inc-has-39-34-million-holdings-in-cognizant-technology-solutions-corp-ctsh.html.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.