Epizyme (EPZM) PT Set at $25.00 by HC Wainwright

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) has been assigned a $25.00 target price by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 81.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EPZM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Epizyme from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.90.

NASDAQ EPZM traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $13.74. 488,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a current ratio of 12.55. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 1st quarter valued at $20,289,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at $6,965,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,694,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,329,000 after buying an additional 1,056,742 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 462.5% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,125,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,990,000 after buying an additional 830,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

