Epstein & White Financial LLC Invests $217,000 in Intel Co. (INTC) Stock

Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,633 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 86.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group increased its position in Intel by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 1,440 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in Intel by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,783 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 37,989 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $1,982,645.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,062.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,254 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $63,703.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,575 shares of company stock worth $3,926,436 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Intel had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

