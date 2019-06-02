Erris Resources (ERIS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.35

Erris Resources PLC (LON:ERIS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.35 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.65 ($0.06), with a volume of 33000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.65 ($0.06).
The stock has a market cap of $1.45 million and a P/E ratio of -1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.47 and a quick ratio of 16.34.
About Erris Resources (LON:ERIS)
Erris Resources plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops a portfolio of zinc prospects in Ireland and gold projects in Sweden. It also explores for lead, silver, and copper. The company holds 100% interests in the Abbeytown project, which consists of six prospecting licenses covering an area of 159 square kilometers in Ireland.
See Also: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for Erris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.