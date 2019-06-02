Evonik Industries AG (EVK) Receives €30.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €30.90 ($35.93).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVK shares. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €23.52 ($27.35) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

