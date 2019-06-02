Express (EXPR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $4.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.20. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Express shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 5433427 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Express from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Express from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Express by 204.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after buying an additional 836,893 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Express by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,256,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,259,000 after buying an additional 98,995 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Express by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 73,400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Express by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 113,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Express by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $212.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $451.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.41 million. Express had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Express Company Profile (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

