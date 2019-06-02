Financial Survey: Associated Banc (ASB) versus Summit Financial Group (SMMF)

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) and Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Financial Group has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Banc and Summit Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Banc 22.56% 9.87% 1.05% Summit Financial Group 24.07% 12.65% 1.27%

Dividends

Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Summit Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Associated Banc pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit Financial Group pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Associated Banc has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Summit Financial Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Associated Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Associated Banc and Summit Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Banc 2 5 2 0 2.00 Summit Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Associated Banc presently has a consensus price target of $24.88, suggesting a potential upside of 25.57%. Given Associated Banc’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Associated Banc is more favorable than Summit Financial Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Associated Banc and Summit Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Banc $1.51 billion 2.16 $333.56 million $2.03 9.76 Summit Financial Group $112.83 million 2.79 $28.07 million $2.26 10.95

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Financial Group. Associated Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.3% of Associated Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of Summit Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Associated Banc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Summit Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Associated Banc beats Summit Financial Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications. This segment also provides specialized financial services comprising interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging. The company's Community, Consumer, and Business segment offers checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, as well as full-service, discount, and online investment brokerage; investment advisory services; trust and investment management accounts; and insurance and other related products and services. This segment also engages in the administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management services. Its Risk Management and Shared Services segment provides corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations, and technology services. As of April 30, 2019, the company operated approximately 230 banking locations serving approximately 110 communities. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Trust and Wealth Management, and Insurance. Its community banking services include demand, savings, and time deposits; commercial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, as well as trust and wealth management, and cash management services. The company also offers insurance brokerage services, such as corporate and personal property and casualty insurance products, as well as group health and life insurance products, and consulting services. It operates thirty banking locations. Summit Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.