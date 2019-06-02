FireEye’s (FEYE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the information security company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 71.35% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We view this acquisition as a logical addition the company’s Helix platform as FEYE positions its offerings for a more data-centric view of security. We are raising our price target to $25 from $22 prior. Maintain Outperform.””

FEYE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.79.

FEYE stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. FireEye has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.91.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information security company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $210.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $48,507.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,762,772.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FireEye by 66.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

