First Derivatives (FDP) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,750

First Derivatives (LON:FDP) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on First Derivatives from GBX 5,300 ($69.25) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

FDP stock opened at GBX 3,380 ($44.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $886.72 million and a PE ratio of 70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.71, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. First Derivatives has a 52 week low of GBX 2,010 ($26.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,800 ($62.72).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19.30 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from First Derivatives’s previous dividend of $7.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. First Derivatives’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

About First Derivatives

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services internationally. The company operates through Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, an in-memory, time-series database. The company also designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

