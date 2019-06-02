First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 822,663 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $47,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $16,753,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,569,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,245,000 after purchasing an additional 138,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $2,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.50 price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

FFIN stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.14. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $66.83.

First Financial Bankshares’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, June 3rd. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 23rd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 31st.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $95.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.47% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.49 per share, for a total transaction of $302,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 389,926 shares in the company, valued at $23,586,623.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,511 shares of company stock valued at $945,689. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

