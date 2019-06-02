First of Long Island Corp (FLIC) Stake Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 425.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,137 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLIC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First of Long Island during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in First of Long Island by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in First of Long Island by 659.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in First of Long Island by 344.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in First of Long Island by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $531.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.70. First of Long Island Corp has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $26.80.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 10.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on First of Long Island in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other First of Long Island news, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First of Long Island Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

