First Trust Advisors LP Has $19.28 Million Holdings in Bank Ozk (OZK)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,933 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $19,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,842,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank Ozk by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,602,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,438 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Bank Ozk by 2,183.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,097,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,289,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank Ozk by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,833,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,699,000 after purchasing an additional 932,303 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

OZK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Stephens set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.95. Bank Ozk has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $249.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.88 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 11.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/02/first-trust-advisors-lp-has-19-28-million-holdings-in-bank-ozk-ozk.html.

Bank Ozk Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.