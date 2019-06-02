Flex (FLEX) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Flex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of FLEX opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. Flex has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.80.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Flex had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Flex will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Flex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 58,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Flex by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

