Fluent (FLNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on FLNT. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Fluent in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital downgraded Fluent from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fluent from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. Fluent has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $394.91 million, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Fluent had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.61 million. Research analysts expect that Fluent will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fluent by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fluent by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,384,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 22,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Fluent by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,384,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 22,553 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Fluent by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Fluent by 14,248.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 32,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

