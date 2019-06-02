Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $293,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (EWX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 69.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter worth $96,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter.

EWX stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $51.38.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

