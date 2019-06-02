Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 296 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 11,155.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,310,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,714 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,207,000. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 11,510.0% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,730,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,027 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1,023.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,429,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,634,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,813,000 after acquiring an additional 800,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.24.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 6,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total value of $887,361.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Falk sold 303,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $38,147,611.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,717 shares in the company, valued at $10,519,878.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 446,313 shares of company stock worth $56,436,155. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $127.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $99.36 and a twelve month high of $132.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 5,637.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 296 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/02/fort-washington-investment-advisors-inc-oh-sells-296-shares-of-kimberly-clark-corp-kmb.html.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.