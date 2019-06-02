Forterra Inc (FRTA) Stake Lowered by Alambic Investment Management L.P.

Alambic Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Forterra were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 38,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Forterra news, CEO Jeff Bradley bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 195,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,699.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Rodney Brown bought 36,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $152,859.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,289.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 82,863 shares of company stock valued at $331,656. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FRTA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Forterra from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $6.00 price target on shares of Forterra and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.85.

FRTA stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. Forterra Inc has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15. Forterra had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $291.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Forterra’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forterra Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

