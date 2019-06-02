FY2019 EPS Estimates for Founders Advantage Capital Corp Increased by Analyst (FCF)

Founders Advantage Capital Corp (CVE:FCF) – Investment analysts at Clarus Securities raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Founders Advantage Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Clarus Securities currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Founders Advantage Capital’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of Founders Advantage Capital stock opened at C$1.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14. Founders Advantage Capital has a 12-month low of C$0.96 and a 12-month high of C$2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

