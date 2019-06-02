FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Dollar Tree, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Dollar Tree in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $5.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.30. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DLTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $101.59 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $78.78 and a 1-year high of $111.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,317,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,421,000 after buying an additional 3,781,225 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $274,937,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 55.9% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,599,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,250,000 after buying an additional 2,367,545 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8,821.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,327,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,301,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,758,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,404,000 after buying an additional 1,303,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $1,185,483.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 6,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $676,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,960 shares in the company, valued at $920,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,561 shares of company stock worth $4,537,642 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

