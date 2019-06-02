GameStop (GME) PT Set at $12.00 by Wedbush

Wedbush set a $12.00 price target on GameStop (NYSE:GME) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GameStop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of GameStop from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of GameStop and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. GameStop has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.38.

Shares of NYSE GME traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. 3,983,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,164. GameStop has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $777.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.14). GameStop had a positive return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GameStop will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,295,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,398,000 after acquiring an additional 93,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,189,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,327,000 after acquiring an additional 46,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GameStop by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,190,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,260,000 after acquiring an additional 157,322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 627.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,734,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,639 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 1.9% in the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,323,000 after acquiring an additional 38,081 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

