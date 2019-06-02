General Motors (GM) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,875 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 96,849,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,260,923,000 after buying an additional 2,699,178 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,920 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE GM opened at $33.34 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.32. General Motors had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $34.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Nomura set a $42.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

In other news, CFO Dhivya Suryadevara sold 34,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $1,299,874.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,713.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Hatto sold 8,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $339,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/02/general-motors-gm-shares-bought-by-empirical-finance-llc.html.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.