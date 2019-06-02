Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 363,742 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,001,609 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 363,742 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $44,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,716,528 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $442,821,000 after buying an additional 79,358 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,008,078 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $111,278,000 after buying an additional 390,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,209,077 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $93,525,000 after buying an additional 92,671 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,711,900 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $52,713,000 after buying an additional 605,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,753 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $59,855,000 after buying an additional 1,115,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $22.82 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $582.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In other news, Director Gary Cook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $99,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,961.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/02/geode-capital-management-llc-sells-363742-shares-of-louisiana-pacific-co-lpx.html.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.