Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Holdings Reduced by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 86.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,199 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 55.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Citigroup downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.54.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $62.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 26.40%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $173,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,898.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 9,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $624,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,126.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,445 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/02/gilead-sciences-inc-gild-holdings-reduced-by-peak-asset-management-llc.html.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.