Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (BRSS) Shares Bought by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRSS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 367,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Global Brass and Copper accounts for 1.6% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Global Brass and Copper were worth $12,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global Brass and Copper by 76.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Global Brass and Copper by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Global Brass and Copper by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,970,000 after purchasing an additional 25,545 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Global Brass and Copper by 7.7% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 65,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Global Brass and Copper by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,509,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,003,000 after purchasing an additional 52,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRSS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.63. The stock had a trading volume of 938,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,810. The company has a market capitalization of $955.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.21. Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Global Brass and Copper (NYSE:BRSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Global Brass and Copper had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Global Brass and Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

BRSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Global Brass and Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Brass and Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Global Brass and Copper Company Profile

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc converts, fabricates, processes, and distributes specialized non-ferrous products in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass, and A.J. Oster. The Olin Brass segment manufactures, fabricates, and converts specialized copper and brass sheets, strips, foils, tubes, and fabricated products; and rerolls and forms other alloys, such as stainless steel, carbon steel, and aluminum.

