Global Currency Reserve Price Tops $0.0256 (GCR)

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Global Currency Reserve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Currency Reserve has a market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $2,308.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Global Currency Reserve has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00040496 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005400 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000116 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001099 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00013437 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Global Currency Reserve

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 105,924,447 coins. The official website for Global Currency Reserve is gcrcoin.com. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide.

"Also Receive Award Points Equal to the Cash Back Reward Redeemable Exclusively At That Merchant Redeem Award Points for Additional Discounts and Fun Activities Be Rewarded for Your Loyalty "

Buying and Selling Global Currency Reserve

Global Currency Reserve can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Currency Reserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Currency Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

