Global Payments Inc (GPN) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 22.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,994 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 110.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,666,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,564,000 after acquiring an additional 56,582 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPN opened at $154.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $158.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

In other Global Payments news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 167,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $21,712,156.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,207 shares in the company, valued at $75,059,435.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cameron M. Bready sold 34,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $4,505,669.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,191,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,079 shares of company stock valued at $27,503,399 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.31.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

