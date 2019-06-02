Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 109,257 Shares of American Finance Trust Inc (AFIN)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 359,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,257 shares during the quarter. American Finance Trust makes up approximately 2.0% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in American Finance Trust by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in American Finance Trust by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Finance Trust by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 26,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. 23.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Finance Trust news, Director Lisa Kabnick purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AFIN opened at $10.46 on Friday. American Finance Trust Inc has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.54 million for the quarter. American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 19.15%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

