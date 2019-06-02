Globeflex Capital L P Trims Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,262 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $139,363,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $74,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,373,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,937 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3,042.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,291,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5,826.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,773,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,987 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PHM shares. Raymond James cut shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.53.

PHM opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 95,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $3,008,087.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 334,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,972.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $311,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,647,232. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

