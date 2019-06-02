Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Position Lifted by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Godaddy by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,874,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Godaddy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,019 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP increased its position in Godaddy by 5,352.6% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 10,922,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721,812 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Godaddy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,932,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,449,000 after purchasing an additional 546,497 shares during the period. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. increased its position in Godaddy by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 3,367,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,977,000 after purchasing an additional 624,221 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Godaddy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Godaddy to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on shares of Godaddy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $74.40 on Friday. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 136.70, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). Godaddy had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Wagner sold 7,605 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $573,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,108,453.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Carroll sold 52,042 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $4,059,796.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,802.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,343 shares of company stock worth $12,758,981 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/02/godaddy-inc-gddy-position-lifted-by-global-wealth-management-investment-advisory-inc.html.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.