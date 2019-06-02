Grand City Properties (GYC) Given a €21.03 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €21.03 ($24.45) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GYC. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand City Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.31 ($28.27).

Shares of Grand City Properties stock opened at €23.00 ($26.74) on Wednesday. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($23.42).

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

