Grand City Properties (GYC) Given a €27.50 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.31 ($28.27).

Shares of FRA GYC opened at €23.00 ($26.74) on Wednesday. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($23.42).

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

