Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 4,233 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AYI. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $146.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $123.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.62. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $173.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $854.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.82 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

