Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 4,673 Shares of CubeSmart (CUBE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1,473.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CUBE opened at $33.72 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.28.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $152.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

In other CubeSmart news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 5,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $176,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 5,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $193,932.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,254.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,773 shares of company stock worth $5,657,530 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

