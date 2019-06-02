GREENE KING PLC/S (GKNGY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GREENE KING PLC/S (OTCMKTS:GKNGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greene King plc is a pub retailer and brewer. The Company operates managed, tenanted, leased and franchised pubs, restaurants and hotels, including brands, such as Hungry Horse, Chef & Brewer, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns and its Greene King locals estate. It operates primarily in England, Wales and Scotland. Greene King plc is headquartered in Bury St. Edmunds. “

Get GREENE KING PLC/S alerts:

OTCMKTS GKNGY opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.52. GREENE KING PLC/S has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $17.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.06.

GREENE KING PLC/S Company Profile

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GREENE KING PLC/S (GKNGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GREENE KING PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GREENE KING PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.