Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OMAB. BidaskClub downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $48.59 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $1.6864 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort’s previous annual dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 63,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 35,790 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 54,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.